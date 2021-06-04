The ”Old Joliet Prison” opened its doors in 1858 when 53 prisoners arrived at a small structure which still stands today. The Prison was designed by W.W. Boyington, who also designed the Chicago Water Tower. The Prison was closed in 2002. Joliet is best known today for scenes in movies and television, like “The Blues Brothers” and in the Fox TV series “Prison Break”. Several different types of tours of the penitentiary are available, including historic and paranormal.
Community Corners 06/04/21: Old Joliet Prison, Joliet, IL
