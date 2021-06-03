Chicago’s Pilsen Neighborhood is known for its colorful public street art. Images are visible on almost every wall, store front, viaduct, and street corner, making the neighborhood a living urban art museum. For street art, look at the murals along 16th Street from Halsted to Western Ave. The artwork showcases the neighborhood’s roots, ethnic heritage, creative expression, and social issues through bold colors and intricate graffiti designs.
Community Corners 06/03/21: Pilsen Art Walk, Chicago, IL
