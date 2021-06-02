Community Corners 06/02/21: Lincoln Park Nursery, Lemont, IL

Chicago’s Lincoln Park is known as the largest park in the city. Bud did you know that many of the trees, plants and fill material originally came from a forest preserve more than 20 miles away? To accomplish its expansion the City purchased 100 acres of land to establish a nursery in Lemont. Materials were loaded onto barges and sent to the city for the park’s construction.  The most prominent feature remaining from the former nursery is a large stone doorway bearing the inscription “LPS 1921.”

