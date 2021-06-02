Chicago’s Lincoln Park is known as the largest park in the city. Bud did you know that many of the trees, plants and fill material originally came from a forest preserve more than 20 miles away? To accomplish its expansion the City purchased 100 acres of land to establish a nursery in Lemont. Materials were loaded onto barges and sent to the city for the park’s construction. The most prominent feature remaining from the former nursery is a large stone doorway bearing the inscription “LPS 1921.”
Community Corners 06/02/21: Lincoln Park Nursery, Lemont, IL
