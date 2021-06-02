Community Corners 06/02/21: Lincoln Park Nursery, Lemont, IL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge for more time to prepare for the federal trial of four former police officers facing civil rights charges in George Floyd's death, calling the case unusual and complex due in part to the sheer volume of evidence.

A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao last month, alleging they violated Floyd's rights while acting under government authority as Floyd was restrained face-down, handcuffed and not resisting. Chauvin is also charged in a separate indictment alleging he violated the rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.