Community Corners 06/01/21: Beer Baron Row, Wicker Park, Chicago, IL

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood features pockets of stunning late-19th century mansions. The so-called “Beer Baron Row” of single-family homes stretches for nearly two blocks on Hoyne Ave north from Pierce. Many of these mansions were built by German immigrants who made a fortune in the brewing business. In 1833 the first commercial brewery opened and by 1860, Chicago had 32 breweries. But The Great Fire in 1871 and Prohibition slowed production down enough that the locals couldn’t compete with national beer brands.

