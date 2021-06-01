The Gold Star Families Memorial and Park is located east of Soldier Field. Dedicated in 2006, it pays tribute to all of the police officers who have died in the line of duty since the formation of the CPD in the 1830’s. At the north and south entrances, two towering pylons represent a set of open doors and serve as the gateway into the memorial. A guard from the CPD is posted at the site 24/7, just like the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Virginia.
Community Corners 05/31/21: Gold Star Families Memorial and Park, Chicago, IL
Posted: / Updated: