Community Corners 05/28/21: EE Roberts, Architect, Oak Park, IL

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

The second best-known architect in Oak Park, is E.E. Roberts who actually designed more buildings than best-known architect in Oak Park, Frank Lloyd Wright. Roberts designed many grand residences in Oak Park, but Park Grove Manor reflects his whimsical side. The round-headed faces that line the cornice of the building stare down playfully, eyes bulging, and mouths open as though shouting. Some of those mouths hold drain pipes between their lips and rainwater comes out. Park Grove Manor was finished in 1927.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular