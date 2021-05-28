The second best-known architect in Oak Park, is E.E. Roberts who actually designed more buildings than best-known architect in Oak Park, Frank Lloyd Wright. Roberts designed many grand residences in Oak Park, but Park Grove Manor reflects his whimsical side. The round-headed faces that line the cornice of the building stare down playfully, eyes bulging, and mouths open as though shouting. Some of those mouths hold drain pipes between their lips and rainwater comes out. Park Grove Manor was finished in 1927.
Community Corners 05/28/21: EE Roberts, Architect, Oak Park, IL
Posted: / Updated: