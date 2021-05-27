Community Corners 05/27/21: Keilman House, St. John, IN

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

In St. John, Indiana you’ll find the Francis P. Keilman House. It’s an historic home that was built in about 1857 in the town. Keilman House, is a two-story, balloon frame dwelling. It has a front gable roof and a rear addition built in about 1900. Also on the property are the contributing wood frame stable constructed in 1890 with a garage addition in 1940. There’s also a wood frame rabbit hutch put up alongside the garage. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular