Community Corners 05/27/21: Keilman House, St. John, IN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brian Sicknick's family wants to uncover every detail about the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, when the Capitol Police officer collapsed and later died. They can't understand why lawmakers do not.

Sicknick was one of the on-duty officers badly outnumbered by the mob who stormed the building, smashing windows and breaking through barriers. He was sprayed with a chemical, collapsed and later had a stroke and died. Two other officers took their own lives in the days afterward, and dozens more were hurt— including one officer who had a heart attack and others who suffered traumatic brain injuries and permanent disabilities. Some may never return to the job.