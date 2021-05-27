In St. John, Indiana you’ll find the Francis P. Keilman House. It’s an historic home that was built in about 1857 in the town. Keilman House, is a two-story, balloon frame dwelling. It has a front gable roof and a rear addition built in about 1900. Also on the property are the contributing wood frame stable constructed in 1890 with a garage addition in 1940. There’s also a wood frame rabbit hutch put up alongside the garage. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.
Community Corners 05/27/21: Keilman House, St. John, IN
