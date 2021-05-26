Community Corners 05/26/21: The McCormick House at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

The McCormick House at Cantigny (Can-tee-nee) Park in Wheaton is closed to the public for renovations, but Thursday is open for a free virtual tour. From 2-3 PM you’ll get an interactive tour of the pre-renovation museum. Which including stories, and historic photos you wouldn’t get during normal in-person tours. Work on the country home of the Robert McCormick family will continue through the fall. The house will reopen to the public in 2022.
[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3841271/3841271_2021-05-24-152411.64kmono.mp3