Community Corners 05/26/21: The McCormick House at Cantigny Park in Wheaton

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

The McCormick House at Cantigny (Can-tee-nee) Park in Wheaton is closed to the public for renovations, but Thursday is open for a free virtual tour.  From 2-3 PM you’ll get an interactive tour of the pre-renovation museum. Which including stories, and historic photos you wouldn’t get during normal in-person tours.  Work on the country home of the Robert McCormick family will continue through the fall.  The house will reopen to the public in 2022.

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3841271/3841271_2021-05-24-152411.64kmono.mp3

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular