Community Corners 05/25/21: Baha’i House of Worship, Wilmette, IL

No doubt you’ve seen the Baha’I House of Worship in Wilmette. It’s hard to miss sitting on a nearly 7-acre plot of land off Sheridan Road. The domed structure rises 138 feet high. Construction began in 1922 and after delays it was finished in May of 1953. This House of Worship is just the 2nd ever constructed and is the oldest surviving one. In 1978 it was added to the National Register of Historic places and the Illinois Department of Tourism named it one of the “Seven Wonders of Illinois”.

