Community Corners 05/24/21: 35th Street Pedestrian Bridge, Bronzeville

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

The iconic 35th Street Pedestrian Bridge allows for the crossing of Lake Shore Drive and the Metra railroad tracks, from the Bronzeville neighborhood to the lakefront. At 620 feet in length, its Chicago’s longest pedestrian bridge, and one of only a few mono-cable suspension bridges in the country.  Soaring over 120 feet above Lake Shore Drive, the bridge features great views of the downtown skyline. The 35th street pedestrian bridge glows at night and uses energy-efficient LED technology.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular