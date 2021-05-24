Community Corners 05/24/21: 35th Street Pedestrian Bridge, Bronzeville

CHICAGO (AP) — Nationally known activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday.

The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked Pfleger to step asideafter its Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received an allegation that Pfleger sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago.