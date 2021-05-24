The iconic 35th Street Pedestrian Bridge allows for the crossing of Lake Shore Drive and the Metra railroad tracks, from the Bronzeville neighborhood to the lakefront. At 620 feet in length, its Chicago’s longest pedestrian bridge, and one of only a few mono-cable suspension bridges in the country. Soaring over 120 feet above Lake Shore Drive, the bridge features great views of the downtown skyline. The 35th street pedestrian bridge glows at night and uses energy-efficient LED technology.
Community Corners 05/24/21: 35th Street Pedestrian Bridge, Bronzeville
