Community Corners 05/21/21: Kiddie Land Sign, Melrose Park, IL

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

Kiddieland was an amusement park that openend in 1929, it was located at the corner of North Ave and First Ave in Melrose Park. Kiddieland had pony rides, a Ferris Wheel and was home to several classic rides including the LittleDipper roller coaster, which opened in 1950. The park closed in 2009, and was demolished in 2010 to make way for a new retail store. Today, there’s just a small memory of the park in the form of the preserved sign, which now guards the Melrose Park Library

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular