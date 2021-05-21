Kiddieland was an amusement park that openend in 1929, it was located at the corner of North Ave and First Ave in Melrose Park. Kiddieland had pony rides, a Ferris Wheel and was home to several classic rides including the LittleDipper roller coaster, which opened in 1950. The park closed in 2009, and was demolished in 2010 to make way for a new retail store. Today, there’s just a small memory of the park in the form of the preserved sign, which now guards the Melrose Park Library
Community Corners 05/21/21: Kiddie Land Sign, Melrose Park, IL
