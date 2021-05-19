Community Corners 05/19/21: Dowling House, Galena, IL

SAN RAMON, Calif (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the witness stand this Friday in a high-stakes courtroom battle over the lucrative commissions the iPhone maker has been raking in from its mobile app store.

The timing of Cook's highly anticipated testimony was confirmed Wednesday when a federal judge granted Apple's request to allow the 60-year-old executive to be the first witness sworn in Friday morning during a trial that has been unfoldingin an Oakland, California, courtroom since the beginning of this month.