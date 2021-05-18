Community Corners 05/18/21: 95th Street Bridge, Calumet City, IL

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

Located near the Calumet Fisheries, Chicago’s 95th street bridge would seem to be just another industrial span, but thanks to an iconic automobile jump in the The Blues Brothers, the metal mesh bridge is now informally named after the characters. There is no plaque or commemorative markings, however the eatery at the Fishery displays photos of the movie shoot. The bridge can still be driven across, but fans of the film are not encouraged to try the jump themselves. No matter how much they may have under the hood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular