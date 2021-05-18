Located near the Calumet Fisheries, Chicago’s 95th street bridge would seem to be just another industrial span, but thanks to an iconic automobile jump in the The Blues Brothers, the metal mesh bridge is now informally named after the characters. There is no plaque or commemorative markings, however the eatery at the Fishery displays photos of the movie shoot. The bridge can still be driven across, but fans of the film are not encouraged to try the jump themselves. No matter how much they may have under the hood.
Community Corners 05/18/21: 95th Street Bridge, Calumet City, IL
