Community Corners 05/17/21: George Harrison 3D Mural, Benton, IL

PHOTO: Lead guitarist George Harrison of the Beatles is seen in July, 1968, location unknown. (AP Photo)

Before his Guitar Gently Wept, George Harrison, would secretly visit the Southern Illinois town of Benton, to see his sister, Louise, who moved there in 1963. This was before Beatlemania took over the US so Harrison would be seen drinking in local bars with nobody bothering him. The locals are very proud of their association with the Beatle, as evidenced by a 3D mural that pops out of the grass to depict a young, Harrison playing to adoring fans. The mural is visible as you drive down I-57.

