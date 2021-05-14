Community Corners 05/14/21: Chicago’s 1800’s film studio

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

Lights, cameras, action…the words known on movie sets were actually first uttered in Chicago. In 1896 an upstart producer named William Selig made a two-minute movie, marking the beginning of a film production hub on the North Side. Selig Polyscope Company took up a city block in what is now the North Center neighborhood. The block of stages is now apartment buildings and a gas station, but the biggest structure remains near the corner of Claremont and Byron, marked by the trademark “S” in a diamond over the door. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular