Lights, cameras, action…the words known on movie sets were actually first uttered in Chicago. In 1896 an upstart producer named William Selig made a two-minute movie, marking the beginning of a film production hub on the North Side. Selig Polyscope Company took up a city block in what is now the North Center neighborhood. The block of stages is now apartment buildings and a gas station, but the biggest structure remains near the corner of Claremont and Byron, marked by the trademark “S” in a diamond over the door.
Community Corners 05/14/21: Chicago’s 1800’s film studio
