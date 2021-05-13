Community Corners 05/13/21: “The Railsplitter Covered Wagon”

In the town of Lincoln, Illinois you’ll find “The Railsplitter Covered Wagon”, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest covered wagon in the world. It stands 25 feet tall and is 40 feet long. Inside the huge wagon sits a 12-foot-tall statue of Abe Lincoln reading a law book. Lincoln often traveled through the town that now bears his name, as a lawyer on the 8th Judicial Circuit. The wagon sits along the historic Route 66 in Logan County.

