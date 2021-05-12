In Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood, you can visit the Ping Tom Memorial Park. The park was named in honor of the leading force behind its creation, Chinatown’s most noted civic leader, Ping Tom, a lifelong resident of Chinatown. The park is rich in artifacts that represent the Chinese culture. People also come to Ping Tom Park to enjoy special events, such as concerts and dance performances on the lawn. The park offers a perfect blend of Chicago and China not found anywhere else.
Community Corners 05/12/21: Ping Tom Memorial Park
