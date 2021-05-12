Community Corners 05/12/21: Ping Tom Memorial Park

NEW YORK (AP) — At this stage in the pandemic, CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta is concerned that Americans are not getting clear enough messages about what they should or shouldn't be doing to keep themselves and others protected.

Should people still be wearing a mask outside? (He doesn't.) What can a vaccinated person do that an unvaccinated person shouldn't? Is it safe to eat inside at a restaurant? (Not if it's full, he believes.)