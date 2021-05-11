Community Corners 05/11/21: Waubonsee 5k run

Photo Courtesy of Waubonsee College

Get out and enjoy the Waubonsee Community College Sugar Grove campus by taking part in a 5k run on June 19. The fundraiser supports the college’s foundation and mission to provide scholarships to students. The Sugar Grove campus boasts a lush green landscape under a canopy of oaks and walkways that wind around Huntoon Lake. It’s a perfect place for students to enjoy the outdoors. Register and get more information on the 5k at Waubonsee.edu/5k.

