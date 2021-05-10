Tucked away in suburban Glenview is 123 acres of prairie land known as The Grove. The area is the former home of horticulturist Dr. John Kennicott, who brought his family to settle there in 1836. The Grove offers many opportunities for environmental education. You can venture on trails and learn about the Native American tribes and pioneer settlers who lived there. The Grove is one of the Glenview Park District’s busiest attractions and in 1976 was designated a National Historic Landmark.
Community Corners 05/10/21: The Grove in Glenview
