Chicago’s Union Stockyards once stood in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. Opening in 1865 the stockyards earned the city the nickname “hog butcher to the world”. After closing in 1971 the site was cleared and only the original 32-foot-tall limestone gates remain. The structure became an official landmark in 1972. If you look above the large gate, you’ll see a bust of Sherman, a prize-winning steer, who seems to be looking directly at anyone driving west from Halsted Street.
Community Corners 05/07/21: Union Stockyard Gates, Back of the Yards
