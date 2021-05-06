Community Corners 05/06/21: Kaskaskia Dragon, Vandalia IL

There’s a dragon just off a Southern Illinois highway. The Kaskaskia Dragon in Vandalia, IL breaths fire on demand. Just drop a dragon coin into a slot labeled “Insert Token Dragon Breathes Fire,” and what do you know, flames shoot out of the 35-foot-long monster’s mouth, while its light bulb eyes glow red. The dragon was built in 1995. The attraction is open 24 hours and tokens can be purchased at a nearby liquor store.

