One of the most popular landmarks in Pilsen is the National Museum of Mexican Art on 19th Street. This museum is home to one of the country’s largest Mexican art collections, and it’s the first Latino museum accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Visitors can view exhibitions and special collections that showcase the diversity within Mexican culture. The museum also hosts educational programs for children and families, like bilingual summer camps and art classes, and special events. Admission is free.
Community Corners 05/05/21: Pilsen, National Museum of Mexican Art
Posted: / Updated: