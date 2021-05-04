Built in 1880 just outside of Chicago, Pullman, Illinois, was the first industrial community in the US. George Pullman, built the south residential portion first, which contained 531 houses, some of which still stand today. A recession forced the company to sell the town and it was annexed by Chicago in 1889. After saving the neighborhood from demolition, the Pullman Historic District formed obtaining National, State, and City landmark status to protect the original buildings.
Community Corners 05/04/21: Pullman Neighborhood
