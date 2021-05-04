Community Corners 05/04/21: Pullman Neighborhood

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

Pullman (Ryan Burrow / WGN Radio)

Built in 1880 just outside of Chicago, Pullman, Illinois, was the first industrial community in the US. George Pullman, built the south residential portion first, which contained 531 houses, some of which still stand today. A recession forced the company to sell the town and it was annexed by Chicago in 1889. After saving the neighborhood from demolition, the Pullman Historic District formed obtaining National, State, and City landmark status to protect the original buildings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular