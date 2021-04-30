Community Corners 04/30/21: The Great Northern Migration

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

At the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and 26th Place stands the Monument to the Great Northern Migration. The 15-foot-tall monument stands at the entrance to the Bronzville neighborhood and depicts a man waving with one hand and carrying a suitcase in the other. It represents the six million African Americans who migrated to the north from the American South from the 1910s to the 1970s. The figure is oriented to the north, symbolizing the traveler’s destination.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular