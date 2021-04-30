At the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and 26th Place stands the Monument to the Great Northern Migration. The 15-foot-tall monument stands at the entrance to the Bronzville neighborhood and depicts a man waving with one hand and carrying a suitcase in the other. It represents the six million African Americans who migrated to the north from the American South from the 1910s to the 1970s. The figure is oriented to the north, symbolizing the traveler’s destination.
Community Corners 04/30/21: The Great Northern Migration
