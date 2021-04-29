Community Corners 04/29/21: The Geneva Viking Ship

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: The Viking Ship in Geneva IL (Photo courtesy from Michael Piff/WGN Radio)

You probably wouldn’t think of Geneva, IL as a home for an old Nordic ship. But thanks to a relic from 1893 world’s fair the 78-foot Viking ship is on display in one of the state’s public parks. Good Templar Park in Geneva houses the ship named Viking which sailed to North America, through New York and into the Great Lakes to Chicago. The elaborate head and tail piece have been moved to a nearby museum, but the boat itself is now stored under a protective canopy for tour groups to visit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular