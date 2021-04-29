You probably wouldn’t think of Geneva, IL as a home for an old Nordic ship. But thanks to a relic from 1893 world’s fair the 78-foot Viking ship is on display in one of the state’s public parks. Good Templar Park in Geneva houses the ship named Viking which sailed to North America, through New York and into the Great Lakes to Chicago. The elaborate head and tail piece have been moved to a nearby museum, but the boat itself is now stored under a protective canopy for tour groups to visit.
Community Corners 04/29/21: The Geneva Viking Ship
