Community Corners 04/28/21: The Rensselaer Art Walk

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

The Rensselaer Art Walk features murals throughout downtown Rensselaer, Indiana by artists from around the world.  The majority of the murals are in the alleys behind the buildings on W. Washington St.  A few more can be found behind the buildings on the other side of W. Washington, as well as at Potawatomi Park along the Iroquois River. There are 27 murals in all. This is a great opportunity to stroll the city, grab a bite to eat and visit the small shops. For details see: renartw-l-k.org.

