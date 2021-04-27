Community Corners 04/27/21: Washington Park’s Fountain of Time

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

In Chicago’s Washington Park sits the Fountain of Time. Dedicated in 1922 it was created as a monument to the first 100 years of peace between the US and the UK. It measures nearly 127 feet and features one-hundred figures passing before Father Time. Fountain of Time is constructed from hollow concrete reinforced with steel, which has required restoration over the decades. Time is considered to be the most important piece of monumental art in the Park District, which hosts over 100 art works.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular