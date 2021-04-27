Community Corners 04/27/21: Washington Park’s Fountain of Time

In Chicago’s Washington Park sits the Fountain of Time. Dedicated in 1922 it was created as a monument to the first 100 years of peace between the US and the UK. It measures nearly 127 feet and features one-hundred figures passing before Father Time. Fountain of Time is constructed from hollow concrete reinforced with steel, which has required restoration over the decades. Time is considered to be the most important piece of monumental art in the Park District, which hosts over 100 art works.

