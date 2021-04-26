Community Corners 04/26/21: There’s no crying in baseball!

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

There’s no crying in baseball. The great line from “A League of their own” based on the real-life of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The Rockford Peaches played home games at Beyer Stadium near downtown Rockford. When the league folded the stadium eventually fell into disrepair. The movie renewed interest in the league and Beyer Stadium was revamped and is still open today. Visitors can walk along the diamond and sit in dugouts with pictures of the players as they were back in the original stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular