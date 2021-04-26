There’s no crying in baseball. The great line from “A League of their own” based on the real-life of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The Rockford Peaches played home games at Beyer Stadium near downtown Rockford. When the league folded the stadium eventually fell into disrepair. The movie renewed interest in the league and Beyer Stadium was revamped and is still open today. Visitors can walk along the diamond and sit in dugouts with pictures of the players as they were back in the original stadium.
Community Corners 04/26/21: There’s no crying in baseball!
