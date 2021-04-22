Community Corners 04/22/21: Cosmic Ray Detectors from U of C

Community Corners

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Luca Parmitano is guided on the Canadarm2 robotic arm toward the work site on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, the space station’s cosmic particle detector at the International Space Station, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Spacewalking astronauts ventured out for the second week in a row Friday to repair a cosmic ray detector, this time actually cutting into the $2 billion instrument. (NASA via AP)

Near the University of Chicago Hospitals at 5601 S. Drexel Ave, there is a battered white object marked NASA sitting in an alley near a battered white sphere and yellow storage container. The container holds the remains of the Chicago Egg, a 12-foot-tall cosmic ray detector that flew on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1985, it was among the largest pieces of scientific equipment ever to fly on a NASA space shuttle. Other work at the University of Chicago got more headlines, but this was considered pioneering work.

