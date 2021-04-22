Community Corners 04/22/21: Cosmic Ray Detectors from U of C

There are Superheroes in Elkhart, Indiana. The Hall of Heroes collects thousands of action figures, props, collectables, and comic books from all across the genre. In addition to the shelves and cases full of action figures there’s a replica of the Batcave from the ’60s Batman show, with a fire-pole that visitors can slide on between floors. The facade of the Hall of Heroes has been made to look just like the Hall of Justice from the Superfriends cartoon. Tours of the Hall of Heroes must be scheduled in advance at hallofheroesmuseum.com.