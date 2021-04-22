Near the University of Chicago Hospitals at 5601 S. Drexel Ave, there is a battered white object marked NASA sitting in an alley near a battered white sphere and yellow storage container. The container holds the remains of the Chicago Egg, a 12-foot-tall cosmic ray detector that flew on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1985, it was among the largest pieces of scientific equipment ever to fly on a NASA space shuttle. Other work at the University of Chicago got more headlines, but this was considered pioneering work.
Community Corners 04/22/21: Cosmic Ray Detectors from U of C
by: Curtis KochPosted: / Updated: