Community Corners 04/16/21: The “shared” street in Chicago

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

WGN Radio’s Andy Masur hits the streets to a Chicago Neighborhood to discuss Argyle Street. Two blocks east and one block west of the Argyle red line El stop there lies a unique concept. The Argyle street cooperative. In 2016, that stretch of the street was transformed into a “shared” street. Construction crews did away with the curbs, and concrete and added hand-laid brick to create a street that encourages harmony between pedestrians, bikers, and drivers. The shared concept allows cafes to extend outside their doors and provides a space for summer street parties.

More Community Corners

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular