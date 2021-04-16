WGN Radio’s Andy Masur hits the streets to a Chicago Neighborhood to discuss Argyle Street. Two blocks east and one block west of the Argyle red line El stop there lies a unique concept. The Argyle street cooperative. In 2016, that stretch of the street was transformed into a “shared” street. Construction crews did away with the curbs, and concrete and added hand-laid brick to create a street that encourages harmony between pedestrians, bikers, and drivers. The shared concept allows cafes to extend outside their doors and provides a space for summer street parties.
Community Corners 04/16/21: The “shared” street in Chicago
