Community Corners 04/16/21: The “shared” street in Chicago

WGN Radio's Andy Masur points out a historic building near Wrigley field that you may not have noticed. So the next time you’re at Wrigley Field notice the white brick house that sits alongside the park near the left field gate. That is the old Caretakers house at 1053 Waveland, it was built between the 1922-1923 seasons. William Wrigley offered it rent free to Bobby Dorr the Cubs grounds superintendent, if he’d live at the park and watch over it. Dorr and his family accepted and moved in before the 1923 season, living there until his death in 1957. The house was restored in 2015 and still stands today.