Community Corners 04/14/21: The Obama’s Kissing Rock

That’s no ordinary rock with a metal plaque sitting in front of a sandwich shop at 53rd and South Dorchester in Hyde Park. The rock commemorates the spot where President Barack Obama first kissed his wife Michelle on their first date in 1989. The sandwich shop used to be an ice cream store where the two enjoyed a frozen treat and a smooch. “The Obama Kissing Rock” is a 3-thousand-pound boulder, installed in 2012 in a green space with a flagpole. It’s a site where many can’t resist a photo to this day.

