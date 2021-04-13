Community Corners 04/13/21: No Chicago Dogs are allowed at this Ketchup Bottle!

If you like bridges, head to Pontiac and visit three swinging bridges for pedestrian traffic. All three cross the Vermilion River. The oldest was built in 1898 and is 190 feet long and 4 feet wide. It was originally built to allow workers living on the south side of Pontiac to get to the shoe factories on the north side. The ironwork is original. Flooding has damaged the bridges in the past, but they’ve been rebuilt making them safe for pedestrians.