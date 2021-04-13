Community Corners 04/13/21: No Chicago Dogs are allowed at this Ketchup Bottle!

Community Corners

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POHOTO: In this July 25, 2014 photo, traffic passes by a water tower in the shape of a ketchup bottle in Collinsville, Ill. The Collinsville water tower is a depiction of Brooks Old Original Rich and Tangy Catsup, which was once produced in the buildings beneath the tower. Now, the sign is for sale. Owner Larry Eckert is asking $500,000 for the 65-year-old, 170-foot (52-meter)-tall landmark and adjacent warehouse. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WGN Radio’s Andy Masur takes you just south of Collinsville, Illinois, near Route 159, where the location of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle resides. It’s a 70-foot bottle perched on a 100-foot tower standing as a roadside attraction. It was built as a water tower in 1949 and has survived several attempts at demolition. In 2002 it was named to the National Register of Historic Places. Every year since 1998, there has been a World’s Largest Ketchup Bottle Festival to celebrate it.

More Community Corners

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular