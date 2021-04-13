WGN Radio’s Andy Masur takes you just south of Collinsville, Illinois, near Route 159, where the location of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle resides. It’s a 70-foot bottle perched on a 100-foot tower standing as a roadside attraction. It was built as a water tower in 1949 and has survived several attempts at demolition. In 2002 it was named to the National Register of Historic Places. Every year since 1998, there has been a World’s Largest Ketchup Bottle Festival to celebrate it.
Community Corners 04/13/21: No Chicago Dogs are allowed at this Ketchup Bottle!
