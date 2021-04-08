Community Corners 04/08/21: Three unique bridges in Pontiac you have to check out

Community Corners

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you like bridges, head to Pontiac and visit three swinging bridges for pedestrian traffic. All three cross the Vermilion River. The oldest was built in 1898 and is 190 feet long and 4 feet wide. It was originally built to allow workers living on the south side of Pontiac to get to the shoe factories on the north side. The ironwork is original. Flooding has damaged the bridges in the past, but they’ve been rebuilt making them safe for pedestrians.

