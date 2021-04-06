WGN Radio’s Any Masur gives you a look at the Shawnee National Forest near the southern Illinois city of Harrisburg. The forest features “The Garden of the Gods Recreation Area” with rock formations and cliffs made from sandstone over millions of years. It’s one of the most photographed areas in the state thanks to a quarter-mile observation trail with scenic views and unique locations. For more info, go to shawneeforest.com.
Community Corners 04/06/21: Take a road trip to one of the state’s most popular forest preserves!
by: Curtis KochPosted: / Updated: