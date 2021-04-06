Community Corners 04/06/21: Take a road trip to one of the state’s most popular forest preserves!

PHOTO: In this April 9, 2013 photo, majestic rock formations attract outdoor enthusiasts, tourists, climbers and backpackers at Garden of the Gods Wilderness Area near Herod, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

WGN Radio’s Any Masur gives you a look at the Shawnee National Forest near the southern Illinois city of Harrisburg. The forest features “The Garden of the Gods Recreation Area” with rock formations and cliffs made from sandstone over millions of years. It’s one of the most photographed areas in the state thanks to a quarter-mile observation trail with scenic views and unique locations. For more info, go to shawneeforest.com.

