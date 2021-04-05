Community Corners 04/05/21: Exploring the Evanston Lighthouse

Community Corners

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Evanston Lighthouse (Photo taken by Andy Masur)

WGN Radio’s Andy Masur visits the Evanston’s Grosse Point Lighthouse, which stands 135 above the water of Lake Michigan. After numerous shipwrecks, it was constructed to show ships the way to the Port of Chicago, the light could be seen up to 20 miles away even in bad weather. The lighthouse was in operation from 1874-1939 and still stands today as the only National Historic Landmark on Lake Michigan. Due to the pandemic, only virtual tours of the lighthouse are available at this time at grossepointlighthouse.com

