In Chicago’s Beverly Neighborhood sits the Givins Irish Castle, one of, if not the most notable architectural feature in Beverly. The castle is located at the corner of 103rd Street and Longwood Drive. Robert C. Givins had it built in 1887, it was inspired by castles from his native Ireland. The three-story castle with its three towers has been renovated over its history, but the iconic outer shell hasn’t been touched. The castle is the only building of its kind in Chicago and is commonly claimed to be haunted.
Community Corner 06/09/21: Beverly Givins Irish Castle, Chicago, IL
