Community Corner 06/09/21: Beverly Givins Irish Castle, Chicago, IL

Community Corners
Posted: / Updated:

Dubbed the “Irish Castle” the Givins Castle was built in 1896 as a residence and is now home to the Beverly Unitarian Church.

In Chicago’s Beverly Neighborhood sits the Givins Irish Castle, one of, if not the most notable architectural feature in Beverly. The castle is located at the corner of 103rd Street and Longwood Drive. Robert C. Givins had it built in 1887, it was inspired by castles from his native Ireland. The three-story castle with its three towers has been renovated over its history, but the iconic outer shell hasn’t been touched. The castle is the only building of its kind in Chicago and is commonly claimed to be haunted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular