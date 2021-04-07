WGN Radio’s Andy Masur gives you a brief history lesson on Oz Park, located in Lincoln Park. Oz Park sits on nearly 15 acres of land. In 1974 an urban renewal plan identified the site needed an upgrade. In 1976, the park was officially named Oz Park in honor of Lyman Frank Baum, the author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, who lived in Chicago. The park includes a statue of Dorothy from the movie and features sculptures of the characters from the movie and tennis and basketball courts and a playground for kids and family to enjoy.
Community Corners 04/07/21: Follow the yellow brick road to Oz Park!
