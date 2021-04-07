Community Corners 04/07/21: Follow the yellow brick road to Oz Park!

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: A statue of Dorothy, wearing a protective bandana, and her little dog Toto too, stands in Chicago’s Oz Park, as an elderly lady and a companion wearing protective masks to protect against coronavirus, walk by Wednesday, April 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WGN Radio’s Andy Masur gives you a brief history lesson on Oz Park, located in Lincoln Park. Oz Park sits on nearly 15 acres of land. In 1974 an urban renewal plan identified the site needed an upgrade. In 1976, the park was officially named Oz Park in honor of Lyman Frank Baum, the author of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, who lived in Chicago. The park includes a statue of Dorothy from the movie and features sculptures of the characters from the movie and tennis and basketball courts and a playground for kids and family to enjoy.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular