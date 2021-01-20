Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

‘Come with me if you want to live’: Schwarzenegger gets COVID vaccine, urges others to follow suit

by: KTLA Digital Staff,

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday posted video of himself receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the Dodger Stadium mass vaccination site as he urged other eligible residents to do the same.

“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line,” the “Terminator” star tweeted, along with a 36-second video clip that included the moment he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Like all others who are inoculated at the drive-thru vaccine center, Schwarzenegger remained in the car while getting the injection.

After, he urged all Californians eligible to follow his lead, saying he recommended the vaccine to everyone.

“Come with me if you want to live,” he said.

In a follow-up tweet, Schwarzenegger thanked Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for checking him in at the stadium’s parking lot. “What a crazy surprise,” he wrote.

Dodger Stadium was the first of several large-scale vaccination centers to open in the county, officially being converted over from a mass COVID-19 testing site last Friday. The site, once fully operational, will have the capacity to administer 12,000 doses a day, according to health officials.

On Tuesday, the county announced residents ages 65 and older would be able to sign up for a vaccine appointment beginning that afternoon. However, they also cautioned that supply for now “is limited.”

