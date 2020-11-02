Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Colorado hiker with symptoms similar to COVID-19 diagnosed with rare disease

News

by: Lisa D'Souza and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BAILEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Sue Ryan feels lucky to be alive after several visits to the hospital in October. Ryan had several symptoms that overlap with COVID-19, but was eventually diagnosed with hantavirus — an extremely rare and often fatal disease.

“I had a high fever, headaches,” Ryan said.

Ryan said her symptoms began a few days after a hiking and camping trip on the Colorado Trail.  She took a COVID-19 test, which came back negative as her symptoms worsened.

“I had low oxygen. I went to the hospital, assumed I had COVID, again … negative,” Ryan said.

After a second trip to the hospital, medical experts tested for several influenzas and did imaging screenings before a pulmonologist determined Ryan’s diagnosis was the rare hantavirus.

“I had fluid around my lungs, fluid around my heart,” Ryan said. “Because it’s so rare, I was actually kind of blown away. I actually got this disease and didn’t die.”

According to the CDC, hantavirus is spread though the air by deer mice droppings or fluids.

Medical experts do not know where Ryan contracted the hantavirus, but Ryan wants others to know the disease exists in Colorado.

“It may not be COVID,” Ryan said. “If you have been around mice, let your doctor know about that event.”

The CDC says symptoms of hantavirus can include fatigue, fever, body aches and stomach problems.  According to UCHealth, there have been 151 cases in Colorado since 1993. 

“I’m very grateful to our doctors and medical system for figuring this out,” Ryan said. “I feel lucky to be on the green side. That’s what I feel.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular