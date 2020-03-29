College entrance, advanced placement exams canceled, modified in Texas due to COVID-19

In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School. The current version of the SAT college entrance exam is having its final run, when thousands of students nationwide will sit, squirm or stress through the nearly four-hour reading, writing and math test. A new revamped version debuts in March. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — College entrance exams and advanced placement classes are being altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency said.

College Board and ACT are suspending SAT and ACT testing until June. Those who registered for the tests and had them canceled will receive a refund, the TEA said in a press release.

International Baccalaureate exams for May 2020 won’t be administered, but AP exams will be modified and given online.

The Texas Success Initiative Assessment can be taken online through Examity for a reduced price.

More information on the TEA’s modifications and alterations to testing can be found at its website.