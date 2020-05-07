Live Now
Cocaine discovered inside jar of peanut butter by postal company, police say

by: Dom McAndrew and Nexstar Media Wire

Image via KSEE/KGPE

LODI, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A California man has been caught trying to mail cocaine stuffed into a jar of peanut butter, according to police.

Donald Thatcher, 39, from Lodi (image courtesy of Lodi Police Department)
Officers say a postal company in Lodi discovered the suspicious package on Tuesday. Inside the package was a jar of peanut butter with two baggies full of cocaine stuffed inside.

The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Donald Thatcher. He is facing charges of transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale and identity theft.

Detectives say the suspect used the name of an unrelated person to try and mail the package out of state.

