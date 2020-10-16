Coca-Cola closes their ‘Tab’

News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

https://www.coca-colacompany.com/news/coca-cola-reshapes-beverage-portfolio-for-growth-and-scale

ATLANTA, Ga. (BRPROUD) – Say it ain’t so! December 31 marks the end of not only 2020, but a part of soda history.

TaB diet soda is no more when the calendar turns to 2021.

This ends a 57-year-run as Coke’s “first-ever “diet” soft drink.”

Coca-Cola says this about the ‘Pink Pioneer:’

“We’re forever grateful to TaB for paving the way for the diets and lights category, and to the legion of TaB lovers who have embraced the brand for nearly six decades,” said Kerri Kopp, group director, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola North America. “If not for TaB, we wouldn’t have Diet Coke or Coke Zero Sugar. TaB did its job. In order to continue to innovate and give consumers the choices they want today, we have to make decisions like this one as part of our portfolio rationalization work.”

More information about this decision can be found here.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

The Markets

More The Markets

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Associated Bank Market Outlooks and Thought Leaders

More The Opening Bell

Popular