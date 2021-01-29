Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled for April 2021

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music and arts festivals set for April 2021 were canceled Friday, according to an order from the Riverside County health officer.

The order states the festivals which were currently scheduled for April 2021 are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing “concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 within the County of Riverside and worldwide.”

Both festivals were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic as well. Organizers have not responded to a NewsNation request for comment. Details on if the festivals would be rescheduled were not immediately available, but Dr. Kaiser said in a tweet the county looks “forward to when the events may return.”

