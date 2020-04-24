Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Clothing company offering free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW) — A clothing company known for eco-friendly workout gear is making face coverings and offering them to every person in America for free to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dhvani says as part of the donation-based effort, it will give health care workers medical-grade masks and everyone else will receive reusable cotton masks.

“With your help, we will manufacture and distribute masks to all 327 million American residents, absolutely free,” according to a video released by Dhvani.

The company shared the roughly three-minute video on its website and YouTube.

Avi Brown, co-founder and CEO of Dhvani, said in the video that the goal is to “put a mask on every American face so we can stop this thing in its tracks.”

The video says it’s made an initial donation of 10,000 medical grade face masks to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center along with an additional 1,000 to essential workers.

The effort is all donation-based. A GoFundMe account has raised over $23,800 as of Thursday morning.

For more on how to donate, click here.

To request a free mask, click here.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on Monday morning.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular