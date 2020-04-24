Listen Now
WGN News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Climate activists take global protest online during pandemic

News
Posted: / Updated:

Luisa Neubauer of Fridays for Future movement lays out protest posters for climate protection in front the German parliament building the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 24, 2020. Because of the continuing spread of the coronavirus, the climate strike will be digitally distributed on the Internet. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Youth groups are staging a long-planned global climate demonstration online Friday because of restrictions on public protests during the coronavirus pandemic.

The student group Fridays for Future, whose past rallies have drawn hundreds of thousands onto the streets worldwide, is using a livestream to call on world leaders to act against global warming.

Some groups have found creative ways to stage very limited demonstrations despite the lockdown. In Berlin, activists placed thousands of protest placards in front of the German parliament.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 17, the most prominent face of the youth climate movement, said Wednesday during an online Earth Day event that the climate crisis “may not be as immediate as the corona crisis but we need to tackle this now, otherwise it will be irreversible.”

___

Fridays for Future livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXhR5EvR2W8

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories