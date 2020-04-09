Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Cleveland police officers issued ponchos to use as protection during COVID-19 crisis

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police officers have been given new protective equipment amid the COVID-19 crisis — rain ponchos.

The ponchos had been for sale at the I-X Indoor Amusement Park when the park had a water ride. The I-X Center says it donated 5,000 ponchos for the city administration to use how it wanted.

“This is just one way we can give back to our community and help protect those workers with the highest exposure to COVID-19,” said I-X Center Executive Vice President Lisa Vo.

One officer shared a note about the ponchos, which said, “You will be receiving rain ponchos to use as we would a paper gown. Officers would wear this if arresting a COVID-positive suspect or going into a COVID-positive home.”

The city has been giving Cleveland police masks for themselves along with masks to put on suspects during arrests.

But privately, many officers wonder how a poncho will protect them from the coronavirus, WJW reported.

WJW sent a series of questions to the Cleveland Police Department and City Hall about the ponchos and other safety equipment. Officials have been slow to respond to any questions about anything to do with the conronavirus, and as of late Wednesday afternoon, there had been no response to inquiries about the ponchos.

One union leader estimated that about 500 ponchos have already been distributed to Cleveland officers.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular