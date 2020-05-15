Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a virtual session of the City Club of Chicago, May 14, 2020 (City Club of Chicago)

May 14, 2020

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

Hon. Toni Preckwinkle started her career as a high school history teacher, teaching in Chicago for 10 years. Her journey in public service started as alderman for 20 years and later in the Harold Washington Administration she worked in the Department of Economic Development.

In 2010 Hon. Preckwinkle was elected as Cook County Board President; the first African American woman elected to run the 2nd largest county in the nation. As Board President she has overseen one of the nation’s largest public health and hospitals systems and, one of the largest criminal justice systems and the largest Forest Preserve system in the country.

Hon. Preckwinkle is a lifelong advocate for equity and equality, and through her work as County Board President, has successfully expanded access to healthcare for 350,000 people, brought increased fairness to the criminal justice system, championed a regional economic development strategy and expanded employment opportunities for the young people of cook county.