March 31, 2022

Commissioner Gia Biagi – Chicago Department of Transportation

Gia Biagi is an urban planner and designer with experience in the private and public sectors who was appointed Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in December 2019. The Mayor charged Biagi with implementing a vision for a transportation system that prioritizes equity and mobility and works to lower the economic and environmental burden of transportation on residents and communities.

As Commissioner of CDOT, she oversees the department responsible for Chicago’s roadways and bridges, sidewalks and bike lanes, traffic signals and signage, streetlights, the permitting of activities in the public right-of-way, the citywide bike share system, and policies focused on complete streets, climate adaptation, and new mobility. Her current work includes development of the City’s new Strategic Plan for Transportation and implementation of Mayor Lightfoot’s “Chicago Works” capital improvement infrastructure program.

Before answering Mayor Lightfoot’s call to return to public service, Biagi was a Principal at Studio Gang Architects, one of Chicago’s and the world’s leading architecture and urban design firms led by renowned architect Jeanne Gang. At Studio Gang, her work centered on how to move toward equity, mutuality, and positive change in cities by working with a range of partners including community-based organizations, cultural institutions, developers, government, and other public and private groups and individuals.

Prior to joining Studio Gang, Biagi spent more than a decade in public service at the Chicago Park District in roles that included Director of Planning and Development and Chief of Staff.