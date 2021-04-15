City Club of Chicago: Rep. Mike Quigley

April 15, 2021

Congressman Mike Quigley – 5th District, Illinois – U.S. House of Representatives

Mike Quigley was elected to Congress to represent Illinois’ 5th District after serving his community for more than thirty years. He previously served as a Cook County Commissioner and began his career through community service in the Lakeview neighborhood. His election to Congress was an opportunity to take his unique style of reform-minded politics, which Chicagoans have known for years, from Cook County to Washington.

As a member of the House Committee on Appropriations, Mike is using his position to prioritize investments in innovation and Chicago-area infrastructure, which will grow the local economy and spur job creation. He currently serves as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government where he is focused on continuing his efforts to protect consumers, promote small business, and protect our financial system from policies that prioritize Wall Street at the expense of working Americans.

In 2015, Mike was appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the influential House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). Representing Chicago, one of the nation’s largest cities and a major hub for travel and commerce, Mike brings to the committee a unique understanding of the national security challenges we face and has championed policies that will keep America safe.

He is also the co-founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Transparency Caucus and has introduced landmark legislation that would significantly strengthen oversight at all branches of the federal government and utilizes 21st century technology to expand public access to information.

Mike has established himself as a leader on many of our nation’s most challenging and significant issues. He continues to fight for full LGBT equality as Vice Chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus, as well as a woman’s right to choose and commonsense gun law reforms that will make our communities safer.