January 31, 2023

Paul Vallas

City Club event description:

Paul Vallas

Paul Vallas has devoted his life to public service, both in and out of government, and is experienced in leading people, solving problems and building initiatives across political boundaries. His passion for equality of opportunity and belief in the ability of every child to fulfill their potential if given the chance, led to decades of leadership experience in turning around troubled big-city school systems. That same passion propelled him to join the relief team in Haiti after the earthquake and other efforts to revive and rebuild communities that others deemed hopeless. His relentless focus on detail and letting nothing go to waste underlies his ability to uncover resources that others overlook and make the most of them, as he did as Budget Director for the City of Chicago. As the husband of a wife who lovingly committed herself to raising his family and supporting his career, sons who have also chosen a life of public service, and grandfather to a bi-cultural and bi-lingual family, he feels an intensely personal responsibility to them to foster an inclusive, fair and ethical society in which they and all of our fellow citizens can succeed based on hard work and commitment to shared values.

